Taiwan warns against China's provocations, promotes UNCLOS compliance in South China Sea

Taiwan [Taiwan], June 29 : Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) called for dialogue and restraint in resolving disputes in the South China Sea following the Philippines' official endorsement of new names for over 130 features in the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG), part of the Spratly Islands (Nansha Islands), as reported by the Taipei Times.

In a formal statement, MoFA on Saturday urged all parties asserting sovereignty, including Taiwan, China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei, to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could escalate tensions in this strategically important region.

The ministry emphasised the importance of adhering to international laws, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to maintain regional peace and stability.

The announcement from the Philippines came after Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that he had signed a National Maritime Council initiative to adopt standardised Philippine names for 131 features in the KIG.

Philippine Foreign Affairs spokesperson Teresita Daza said this move "demonstrates the Philippines' right to name such features within its sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction under UNCLOS."

MoFA reaffirmed the international consensus to maintain freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea, a critical passage for global trade and security. Taiwan's ministry reiterated its vision of resolving disputes by setting aside differences and pursuing joint development of resources in the disputed waters.

Following the "four principles" and "five actions" framework introduced by then-President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016, MoFA emphasised Taiwan's commitment to seeking equal participation in multilateral dialogue and dispute resolution in line with UNCLOS guidelines.

Additionally, MoFA highlighted its focus on protecting marine ecology and promoting sustainable resource development to ensure the long-term peace, stability, and sustainability of the South China Sea region.

Taipei Times reported that MoFA urged all claimant states to engage in rational dialogue, respect international law, and work collaboratively to avoid conflict and foster regional cooperation.

