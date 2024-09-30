Taiwanese devotees attend teachings of the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 30 : The 14th Dalai Lama recently delivered a spiritual discourse on 'The Three Principal Aspects of the Path' (lamtso namsum), a key text by the revered Tibetan scholar Tsongkhapa.

The event was organised at the request of Taiwanese devotees and took place at the Tsuglagkhang, the main Tibetan temple in Dharamshala. More than 5,000 people, including 1,200 Taiwanese devotees, foreigners, Tibetan monks, nuns, and locals, gathered for this special teaching in the northern Indian hill town.

This discourse attracted people from diverse religious backgrounds, reflecting the Dalai Lama's message of universal compassion. Tien Nai-Wen, a Taoist from Taiwan, expressed how meaningful the experience was for him.

"This is very important for me because I am from Taiwan, and many people in Taiwan appreciate the Dalai Lama's teachings. Even though I come from a different religion, the Dharma says all religions can come together to share these holy teachings, so I came here. I feel very happy to be part of this," Tien told ANI.

Tien also emphasised how the teachings on compassion and kindness resonated with him personally, and she expressed a desire to share these lessons with his Taoist community back in Taiwan.

"We have over 1,200 people from Taiwan here, but I am the only Taoist. I hope to bring these teachings back to Taoism because they, too, can benefit from it," she added.

Another Taiwanese devotee, Lin Yaan Yi, echoed these sentiments, noting the spiritual enrichment gained from attending the Dalai Lama's teachings. "I'm very happy to be here, and it's been beneficial for me to develop compassion for others and *Bodhichitta* in my mind. We came to wish His Holiness a happy birthday and to gain insight from his wisdom," she said.

The event, highlighted the Dalai Lama's enduring appeal across cultures and religious backgrounds, offering a moment of unity and spiritual growth for all those in attendance.

