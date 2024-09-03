Taiwanese Lieutenant charged with corruption, leaking military secrets to Chinese netizen

Taipei [Taiwan], September 3 : A lieutenant in Taiwan's military police has been charged with corruption, breaking national security laws, and leaking classified military documents to a Chinese netizen, reported Taiwan News.

Identified by the surname Han, he has been charged with selling cyber warfare documents for cryptocurrency to a Chinese buyer for over NTD 260,000 (approximately USD 8,105), according to prosecutors on Tuesday.

The indictment, issued by prosecutors in Kaohsiung's Ciaotou District, details that Han first initiated contact with the Chinese buyer online in 2022, seeking financial gain to repay a loan at the time.

By 2023, Han enlisted the help of a former company commander, surnamed Lin, who provided him with access to the military intranet, reported Taiwan News.

Han allegedly transmitted seven confidential documents, including critical information related to Taiwan's defences against cyber warfare, to the buyer.

Han reportedly received over 8,000 units of the cryptocurrency 'Tether' for these documents, which he then subsequently converted into local currency.

The charges against Han include corruption and violations of national security laws, while Lin faces accusations of leaking state secrets, reported Taiwan News.

Prosecutors have indicated that they will seek a more severe penalty for Han given the gravity of the alleged offences.

This case highlights ongoing concerns about espionage and the vulnerability of military and state secrets in Taiwan, especially amidst heightened tensions between Taiwan and China.

The sale of sensitive information underscores the risks associated with cyber and electronic warfare, reflecting broader security challenges faced by nations worldwide.

Taiwan's government has emphasised the need for stringent measures to safeguard national security and prevent similar breaches in the future, Taiwan News reported.

The incident also raises questions about the effectiveness of Taiwan's internal security protocols and the potential for additional vulnerabilities within the military infrastructure.

