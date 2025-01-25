Taiwan's defence ministry deploys marines to Taipei area

Taipei [Taiwan], January 25 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence has directed the Marine Corps to bolster troop deployments in the greater Taipei area to address potential threats from China, particularly targeting critical locations such as the capital, according to a military source who spoke on condition of anonymity, as reported by Taipei Times.

The Marine Amphibious Reconnaissance and Patrol Unit has been assigned to collaborate in defending key areas, including the Tamsui River and the Port of Taipei, the source stated.

This move follows the earlier stationing of the 66th Marine Brigade at the Political Warfare Academy in Taipei's Beitou District in 2017, marking the first combat unit apart from the military police to be deployed in the capital.

The latest deployment decision stemmed from updated security assessments of Taipei's vulnerability, prompting the Marine Corps to provide reinforcements in the region this month, the source said. The reconnaissance unit is tasked with working alongside the Guandu Area Command and the Coast Guard Administration to execute joint river defence operations, Taipei Times reported quoting sources.

In addition to securing the Tamsui River, the 66th Marine Brigade is also responsible for safeguarding critical infrastructure, such as the Port of Taipei, the source stated. Specific task forces within the brigade have been assigned to these missions, further enhancing the region's defence capabilities.

While the military police have traditionally overseen Taipei's security, the evolving threat environment has necessitated stronger defences. This could potentially lead to a combined defence arrangement involving both the military police and the Marine Corps, as reported by Taipei Times.

Looking ahead, the Ministry of National Defence has plans to adjust the structure of the naval forces next year. These changes include integrating anti-ship missiles, fast attack boats, and reconnaissance units into the Coastal Defence Operations Command.

The Marine Corps will also shift its focus from heavy equipment to rapid deployment capabilities, with detailed plans expected to emerge later this year.

