Taiwan's Hong Fu group to invest Rs 1,000 cr in TN for footwear factory

Chennai, April 7 Taiwan's Hong Fu group plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore over a three to five year period to manufacture footwear in Tamil Nadu, the state government said on Thursday.

In a statement issued here, the government said the Hong Fu group, which makes sports shoe brands like Nike, Puma, Converse, Vans and others, has signed an MoU to set up a footwear manufacturing facility and is scouting for a place to locate its factory.

