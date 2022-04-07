Taiwan's Hong Fu group to invest Rs 1,000 cr in TN for footwear factory
By IANS | Published: April 7, 2022 08:57 PM2022-04-07T20:57:03+5:302022-04-07T21:05:15+5:30
Chennai, April 7 Taiwan's Hong Fu group plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore over a three to five year period to manufacture footwear in Tamil Nadu, the state government said on Thursday.
In a statement issued here, the government said the Hong Fu group, which makes sports shoe brands like Nike, Puma, Converse, Vans and others, has signed an MoU to set up a footwear manufacturing facility and is scouting for a place to locate its factory.
