Tajikistan President sends congratulatory message to PM Modi on getting re-elected for third consecutive term

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], June 11 : Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on getting re-elected for a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha elections.

In a congratulatory message, Rahmon said that the results of this important political event are another clear sign of the widespread support of your public policy by Indian society.

"It is also commendable that under your leadership, the Republic of India has consistently strengthened its position in the international arena, and today plays a prominent role in solving major global issues," he said in a congratulatory telegram message.

"I am sure that in the future, we will continue to expand friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation between Tajikistan and India on the basis of good understanding, trust and mutual respect, and we will further enrich them with new practical content in accordance with the fundamental interests of our peoples," the message read further.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif attended the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Apart from his two terms as Prime Minister beginning in 2014, Narendra Modi also has the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor