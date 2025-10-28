Takaichi calls meeting with Trump "very productive," hails new chapter in Japan-US alliance

Tokyo [Japan], October 28 : Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday described her meeting with US President Donald Trump as "very productive and fruitful," saying both leaders discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest that reaffirmed the strength of the Japan-US alliance.

In a post on X, Takaichi said, "A very productive and fruitful meeting with @realDonaldTrump todaycovering a wide range of issues of mutual interest." She added that the discussions marked the beginning of "a new chapter in the golden age of the Japan-U.S. Alliance," underscoring the enduring partnership between the two countries.

"Our ironclad, unshakable Alliance and strong economic ties will continue to bring peace and prosperity to our peoples and to the Indo-Pacific," she said, adding that "The Free and Open Indo-Pacific (#FOIP) is the vision we advance together."

Her remarks came as Trump underscored the close ties between Washington and Tokyo during his visit to the Yokosuka Naval Base, where the two leaders appeared together aboard the USS George Washington. The visit symbolised the unity of the two allies amid growing regional tensions.

Arriving together on Marine One, Trump and Takaichi were greeted by a cordon of US Navy Rainbow Boys as they stepped onto the aircraft carrier, in a ceremony that reflected the discipline and precision of the US-Japan alliance.

Addressing nearly 6,000 American troops, Trump invited Takaichi to join him on stage and praised her as a "winner," calling her a symbol of strength and progress. "This woman is a winner," Trump said, as the crowd broke into applause.

He expressed admiration for Japan's leadership and partnership with Washington, adding, "I have such respect for Japan and the country, and now I have a really great respect for the new and incredible prime minister."

Recognising Takaichi's historic rise as Japan's first female leader, Trump remarked, "I have to say this, the first female prime minister," drawing cheers from the servicemen.

Earlier in the day, the two leaders met in Tokyo for bilateral talks focusing on defence cooperation, trade, and regional security. During their discussions, Trump told Takaichi she would "be one of the great prime ministers," while Takaichi described him as a "great leader" and expressed her intention to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize, according to the White House.

The meeting also saw the signing of agreements on trade and critical minerals, reaffirming both nations' shared commitment to enhancing Japan's defence capabilities. Takaichi, who took office last week, has pledged to strengthen ties with Washington while continuing the diplomatic legacy of her late mentor, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

According to CNN, Trump's visit signifies a broader display of unity between the two nations amid increasing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific. Japan, which hosts around 55,000 American troops, remains central to the US-led regional defence framework.

As regional tensions continue over Beijing's military activities in the South China Sea, Trump told reporters that China "won't make any moves on Taiwan," ahead of his expected meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.

As Marine One touched down on the USS George Washington, the theme from Top Gun played across the deck, setting a celebratory mood. Service members sang along to "Sweet Caroline" and "Party in the USA" as they awaited the arrival of their commander-in-chief.

Japan marks the second stop on Trump's five-day Asia tour, following his visit to Malaysia, where he attended the 47th ASEAN Summit and participated in the signing of the Cambodia-Thailand peace deal, reinforcing his administration's focus on regional diplomacy and stability.

