"Taking Bharat's message to world": All-party delegation arrives in Slovenia

Ljubljana [Slovenia], May 25 : All-party parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi arrived in Slovenia's capital Ljubljana on Sunday.

India's Ambassador to Slovenia, Amit Narang, and embassy officials received Members of Parliament at the airport.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Slovenia stated, "'Taking Bharat's message to the world' The all-Party delegation led Hon'ble MP Smt. @KanimozhiDMK arrived in Slovenia. Warmly welcomed by Amb @Amit_Narang and Embassy officials."

The delegation led by Kanimozhi, includes Samajwadi Party's Rajeev Rai, BJP's Brijesh Chowta, Prem Chand Gupta (RJD), Ashok Kumar Mittal (AAP) and former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

The delegation is in Slovenia to brief Slovenian leaders on India's Operation Sindoor in response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 civilians were killed, and cross-border terrorism.

The delegation arrived in Slovenia after concluding their visit to Russia. Apart from Russia and Slovenia, the delegation will visit Greece, Latvia, and Spain to highlight Operation Sindoor and reaffirm India's unwavering stand against terrorism.

Following the all-party delegation's visit to Russia, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi to Russia, Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar said the visit sent a strong message reaffirming India's "zero tolerance" policy towards terrorism.

Speaking toearlier, Vinay Kumar, said, "The first outcome of the visit is that there is full understanding of the threat that terrorism emanating from Pakistan poses to the larger international community, not only India. Second, there is a complete understanding that this threat needs to be tackled. There is unflinching support for the fight against terrorism. There is also an understanding that it cannot be business as usual, that there is a need to take a tough stand, and that we all want this problem to be resolved through political and diplomatic means. India has the right to defend itself..."

He added, "Her (DMK MP Kanimozhi) delegation's visit to Russia in the first place conveyed India's determination of zero tolerance for terrorism and what the new normal that the government of India, the Prime Minister, has talked about. There is nobody in Russia who actually has any doubt about the threat that terrorism poses as it emanates from Pakistan, because most terror attacks across the world in the last few decades have a signature or direct involvement of Pakistani actors. Not only was Osama bin Laden living in the military township, but also a large number of other terrorists who are very active in Russia itself, had got training from those institutions being run by the Pakistani establishment."

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POJK).

The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries agreed to a cessation of hostilities on May 10.

