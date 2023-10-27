"Taking strategic partnership with India to new level": Australian PM Anthony Albanese

Washington, DC [US], October 27 : Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday that Australia and India have strengthened their relations by taking them to a strategic level in past few years.

Australian PM emphasised that the relation between India and Australia have been positioned to a new level in both bilaterally and through the Quad.

"From my first day in office when I flew to Japan to take part in the Quad, the government I lead has made it a priority to reinforce the architecture of our region...taking our strategic partnership with India to a new level, both bilaterally and through the Quad; strengthening the bond that we share with our Pacific Island family, where, for more than half a century, Australia has been the region's single-largest economic and development partner; investing in our multilateral engagement the Pacific Islands Forum, ASEAN, and the East Asia Summit and as founding members of APEC, the G20, and, of course, the United Nations," he said.

PM Albanese remarks comes as Vice President Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted a luncheon at the State Department for Australian PM on Thursday.

Earlier in September, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in New Delhi to participate in the G20 Summit. "Our strong partnership with India will deliver benefits for Australia," Mr Albanese said.

In May, PM Modi went to Australia for a three day visit. He arrived at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese to a rousing welcome.

During his address to the Indian diaspora at a community event, Prime Minister spoke about the linkages between the two countries with people repeatedly cheering his remarks.

"Our lifestyles may be different but now Yoga also connects us. We have been connected due to cricket for a long. But now tennis and films are also connecting us. We might prepare food in different manners but Masterchef is connecting us now," he said.

PM Modi also mentioned Sameer Pandey over his being elected as the Lord Mayor of Parramatta in Australia.

Moreover, Australian Anthony Albanese in his remarks referred to the warm welcome accorded to PM Modi by the diaspora and people in Australia.

"The last time I saw Bruce Springsteen on this stage, he didn't get the kind of reception that Prime Minister Modi got. PM Modi is the boss," he said.

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Prime Minister Modi to Australia. My first year as Prime Minister is what I am celebrating today. I have met my friend PM six times but there is nothing better than standing on stage with him like this, it is a pleasure to welcome PM Modi here. But I must say that the warmth and energy that is here tonight are second to none," he added.

