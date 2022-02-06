Taliban deny Pakistani access to used NATO equipment

Kabul, Feb 6 Afghanistan's Taliban-led government has denied denied a claim made by Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad that Islamabad was using modern military equipment against terror groups that was leftover from NATO's presence in Afghanistanthe war-torn country.

Speaking to Pakistani media, the Minister had said: "They (the Pakistan military) use military equipment remaining from NATO forces. In my opinion, the Afghan Taliban made a large effort to dissuade the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), but they don't understand. They are settled in Kunar, Nangarhar, Nuristan, Paktia and Khost provinces, which are along the (Durand Line), and they launch attacks against Pakistan. The attacks have increased."

On Saturday, the Taliban also denied the presence of any group, including the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, on Afghan soil, saying that the Afghan territory will not be used against any country, TOLO News reported.

"We assure and pledge that there is no threat from Afghan soil to any country. The problem exists in Pakistan, it is their own internal problem," Taliban deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor