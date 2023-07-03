Taliban pledges to prevent use of Afghan soil against others

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 3 : Taliban Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has called on the US to "positively engage" with the Taliban, arguing that the Islamic Emirate has remained committed to the fulfilment of its pledge to not allow the use of Afghan soil against others, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

Muttaqi in an interview with Al Jazeera, referred to US President Joe Biden's remarks about al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, said that Biden's statement means an "understanding of realities."

"The remarks of the US president that there is no armed group in Afghanistan in facts shows that the realities have been understood and it denies the recent report of the UN," he said, as per TOLO News.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden in response to a question about "mistakes in Afghanistan withdrawal", said: "Remember what I said about Afghanistan? I said al-Qaida would not be there. I said it wouldn't be there. I said we'd get help from the Taliban. What's happening now? What's going on? Read your press. I was right."

In early August 2022, US President Joe Biden in a live address said: "Justice has been delivered" in a US strike killing al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri; "this terrorist leader is no more."

The strike happened in the Sherpur area of Kabul.

"Al-Qaeda was first the enemy of the US and it (the US) therefore, eliminated the (first) government of the Taliban, and then there was emphasis in Doha to cut relations with al-Qaeda. Today, they say that these relations have ended by the Taliban. Thus, there is another game by the US with the Taliban," said Aziz Maarij, a political analyst, as per TOLO News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor