Taliban say Russian investors expressed willingness to extract Afghanistan's petroleum

The Taliban have said that Russian investors have expressed their willingness to extract Afghanistan's petroleum and gas while meeting with a top leader of the country, reported local media.

Russian investors met the Taliban's Deputy Prime Minister in the interim government Abdul Salaam Hanafi on Sunday and discussed a number of economic projects including refinement and excavation of gas and petroleum, reported Khaama Press citing the Taliban's spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid as saying.

The spokesperson also said that Hanafi accompanied by Afghan traders and investors called on Russian investors in his office and discussed founding a cement factory, separate plants of LNG beside refinement and extraction of oil and gas in the country.

Mujahid further informed that Hanafi appreciated and welcomes the willingness of the Russian investors to extract the country's gas and oil, according to Khaama Press.

The Taliban leader also assured the investors of providing a conducive environment for further investment in the country.

It comes as the Taliban are facing pressure due to lack of funds in a number of sectors as they wait for unfreezing of immense funds by global organisations and recognition of the government.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor