Taliban to finalize Afghanistan's first annual budget without foreign aids amidst concerns over the brewing humanitarian crisis in the strife-torn country after the US withdrawal.

The Finance Ministry of the Taliban government said that they have almost finalized the budget for the fiscal year 1401 and will soon be sent to the ministerial council of the interim government to pass, according to Khaama Press.

The ministry's spokesperson Ahamd Wali Haqmal said this is the first time that Afghanistan's budget is prepared without foreign aids and that they have included a small amount of development budget along with the normal budget.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Abdul Salaam Hanafi had said that they have enough amount of money in banks and that the internal income of the country will enable them to pay salaries of civil servants, according to Khaama Press.

Meanwhile, international donors suspended financial aid when the Taliban seized power in August and Western powers also froze access to billions of dollars in assets held abroad.

Since the Taliban's takeover on August 15 this year, government employees have only been paid their one-month salaries and Taliban promised to pay before the end of the fiscal year.

( With inputs from ANI )

