Taliban to reshuffle cabinet to get international recognition

In an effort to to get international recognition, the Taliban has decided to reshuffle their interim cabinet.

As per a source interviewed by UK-based media, a 15-member team led by the supreme leader of the Taliban Mullah Hebtullah Akhundzada is busy discussing reshuffling the interim cabinet in Kandahar province, reported The Khaama Press.

This is the first meeting headed by Akhundzada since the Taliban took over.

The meeting comes as the Taliban government has not yet been recognized by any country. Inclusivity of government and respect for women's and human rights are the biggest preconditions for recognition by the world community.

The source, on the condition of anonymity, said that the 15-member team includes ministers of the interim government and other high-ranking officials of the Taliban, reported The Khaama Press.

Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, Deputy PM Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Defense Minister Mullah Yaqoob Mujahid, Interior Minister Sarajudin Haqqani, Minister of Education, Minister of Health, Minister Finance, Trade Minister, Mines and Petroleum Minister, Chief Attorney, and several other high-ranking officials of the Taliban have been meeting in Kandahar.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has not officially commented on the meeting yet.

( With inputs from ANI )

