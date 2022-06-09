Taliban unveils new uniform for police forces

Kabul, June 9 The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has unveiled new uniforms for police forces after about 10 months, the media reported.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Interior Ministry said the aim of distributing the new uniforms is to provide better security for citizens and to avoid the misuse by imposters, reports TOLO News.

The new uniform will first be distributed only in the provinces of Kabul and Kandahar, as per Ministry officials.

"The uniforms are for the police officers and the security forces. The benefit of having this uniform is that it will thwart the imposters," said Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, deputy Minister of Interior.

"The issue of the uniform is a very important issue for security, and many issues are related to uniforms. When there is no uniform, people do not know whether these people are related to security or are the ones who cause insecurity for the citizens," said Mawlawi Zainullah Aber, head of the office of the Ministry of Interior.

Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takur told reporters that 20,000 new uniforms will be distributed to police in Kabul and Kandahar provinces, and 100,000 more will be available in the near future, TOLO News reported.

The Ministry also added that the cost of providing new police uniforms has decreased by 75 per cent compared to the previous government.

