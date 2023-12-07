Taliban urges neighbouring countries to be politically neutral towards Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 7 : Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Abdul Salam Hanafi has urged neighbouring countries to be politically neutral towards Afghanistan. He said the Taliban never seeks to damage other countries, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

The Taliban-appointed Deputy PM while speaking at a gathering in the Academy of Science of Afghanistan said the Taliban wants to have good relations with all countries and that foreigners should also not interfere in the internal affairs of the country.

"We never seek the construction of our [country] through the destruction of our neighbours. We want both Afghanistan and its neighbours to be built up. We have the same hope from our neighbours," he said, as per TOLO News.

Hanafi said that the Taliban does not want to be a member of any of the "coalitions," referring to Afghanistan's history and neutrality in World Wars I and II.

"All Afghans are respected in our country. For the Afghans who are abroad due to some concerns, the Taliban's message is to return to their country because there is no threat to them," he said, as per TOLO News.

The Taliban-appointed acting Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs, Noor Mohammad Saqib, told the gathering that research should be continued in various sectors in a bid to pave the way for development in the country.

Abdul Baqi Haqqani, head of the National Examination Authority, said that Afghanistan needs experienced and academic people.

"There is a need for our youth to go out of the country and learn good experiences there and use it in Afghanistan," he said.

Hanafi also highlighted the increased security in the country as well as efforts to counter narcotics.

