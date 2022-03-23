Taliban warns retired professors of Kabul University to vacate government homes

The Taliban on Tuesday warned the retired professors at Kabul University to evacuate government homes as soon as possible.

"The Taliban have warned the professors at Kabul University to evacuate govt homes as soon as possible, adding that they are 'not joking with anyone'", tweeted local media.

The Taliban is cracking down on the Afghan intelligentsia class as they have criticized the Islamic Emirate government on many occasions.

A prominent university lecturer, Faizaullah Jalal was detained by the Taliban for criticizing its rule.

Jalal, a longtime professor of law and political science at Kabul University, has made several appearances on television talk shows since the US-backed government was pushed out in August last year, blaming the Taliban for the worsening financial crisis and criticizing them for ruling by force, according to Al Jazeera.

Spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Zabiullah Mujahid had said that he was provoking people against the system and had disrespected officials of the Taliban, reported The Khaama Press.

Jalal's wife Massouda, who had run against former President Hamid Karzai in 2004 as Afghanistan's first woman candidate for the presidency, posted on Facebook that her husband had been arrested by Taliban forces and detained in an unknown location, according to Al Jazeera.

Moreover, in the first half of March, an Afghan university professor and political analyst, Sayed Baqir Mohsini who criticized the Taliban had gone missing.

According to Mohsini's family, he and a relative of his were on their way to participate in a TV program in the capital city of Kabul when they disappeared, reported Tolo News.

Sayed Baqir Mohsini is a university professor and a political analyst who appeared in many TV programs and expressed criticism toward the Taliban's policies.

"Arbitrary detentions spread worries among the public... I don't think these detentions will have positive consequences," said Waheed Adalat Jow, head of Nuhzat-e-Bidari Islami Zanan Afghanistan.



