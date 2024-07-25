Tamil Nadu one of biggest states we are focusing on, says UAE Minister of Economy

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 25 : UAE Minister of Economy, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, during his visit to Tamil Nadu, said that the state is one of the main focus areas for UAE, and they look forward to build a strong business relationship in the region.

The UAE Minister came to India along with a 30-member delegation to attend the 'Investopia Global Talks' in Chennai, which took place on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Al Marri said, "It has been a great few days to be here. Tamil Nadu is one of the biggest states that we are focusing on, in the UAE. We are coming with a delegation of more than 30 members from the business community of the UAE, building a relationship specifically here in Tamil Nadu, Chennai and the region beyond the region as well."

"We promised Tamil Nadu that we would bring a delegation...We have a delegation of large corporations and small and medium enterprises," he added.

He further lauded the India-UAE ties and the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the government-to-government level.

"I think the relationship between UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing a great job in government to government. Now, it's time for business-to-business to create more deals and partnerships," the minister said.

Earlier on Wednesday, UAE Minister Al Marri joined Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian for a jogging session.

The DMK leader said the UAE Minister met Chief Minister MK Stalin and will also visit Kerala.

"Today we had a walk with the UAE Economy Minister Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri. He met our CM and tomorrow he is going to Kerala. Many investors have come with him. We heard that the UAE Minister has a walking habit in the morning, so we joined him in Chennai today," Subramanian said.

Speaking on India-UAE ties, UAE Minister Al Marri termed it one of largest economic ties, and emphasised that there has been a substantial rise in trade and investment between the two economies.

"The economic ties between UAE and India are one of the largest economic ties. Our leader, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and PM Narendra Modi have a very good relationship...There is a 15 per cent increase in trade. There are a lot of investments that are coming in. We have a conference happening today, so we invite everyone in the industry to come and join us... We want to bring the world together to talk about new economies," he said.

