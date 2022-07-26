Tamil Nadu sends another consignment of humanitarian support, worth $9.5 mn, to SL

Colombo, July 26 People of India on Tuesday donated humanitarian assistance worth around $9.5 million (SLR 3.4 billion) to Sri Lanka which is going through a severe economic crisis.

Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay handed over the supplies consisting of 16,594

MT of rice, 200 MT of milk powder, and around 38 MT of medicines, donated by the

Tamil Nadu government.

The humanitarian supplied were handed over to Foreign Minister Ali Sabry, Health

Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, and MP Jeevan Thondaman and Ceylon Workers' Congress

leader Senthil Thondaman, representing the Indian origin Tamils in the central hills.

"This was the third such consignment from Government of Tamil Nadu, which has donated a

total of 40,000 MT of rice, 500 MT of milk powder and more than 100 MT of medicines whose total worth is more than $22 million," the Indian High Commission in Colombo said.

The medicines included 25,000 doses of anti-rabies vaccine which is in a severe shortage at the moment.

"The people of India have been complementing Government of India's efforts in standing with the people of Sri Lanka towards addressing their diverse needs," the Indian mission said.

During this year, the Indian people, including independent initiatives of various hospitals, Indian community organisations and several other entities based in India, have donated generously for the Sri Lanka people with over $3.8 billion worth of financial assistance.

"The coming together of the people and Government of India towards the cause underscores the abiding people to people connect between India and Sri Lanka and the mutual care and concern for each other," the High Commission added.

