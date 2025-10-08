Tamil Nadu signs MoU with Japan's Nissan to employ 100 youths, says Minister TRB Rajaa

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 8 : Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa announced that the Government of Tamil Nadu has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Japanese company Nissan, under which 100 youths from the state will be employed.

Highlighting the state government's commitment to youth development, the Minister said, "Under the DMK government, efforts are being made to provide education for youth and, through that, create high-quality employment opportunities. The government is committed to improving the standard of living for every student."

Rajaa added that the government is actively working to connect talent with global opportunities. "In just two days, 5,550 meetings were conducted through the AIRDEFCON platform," he said.

Speaking about the state's industrial goals, Rajaa noted Tamil Nadu's ambitions in the electric mobility sector. "Tamil Nadu aims to take a leading role in the manufacturing of Electric Vehicle (EV) products," he said.

He further said that international partnerships are being explored to strengthen Tamil Nadu's industrial base. "Discussions have been held with companies from Germany, Switzerland, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, potentially paving the way for several new industries to set up operations in the state," he added.

The minister also outlined the government's vision for the healthcare sector. "In the healthcare sector, while Hyderabad currently leads, Tamil Nadu is taking steps to become the number one state in the field. A related announcement will soon be made by the Chief Minister," Rajaa said.

The announcement followed a series of major investment developments in the state. On September 24, Reliance Consumer Products Limited announced an investment of Rs 1,156 crore to set up an integrated manufacturing facility at SIPCOT Allikulam Industrial Park in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said.

TRB Rajaa announced the deal on X and wrote, "Another FMCG major chooses Tamil Nadu! Reliance Consumer Products Limited has chosen Tamil Nadu for its next big unit. The company will invest Rs 1,156 crore to set up an integrated manufacturing facility at SIPCOT Allikulam Industrial Park!"

He added that the facility spanning 60 acres would generate 2,000 jobs in the next five years.

"This facility will span 60 acres and focus on multi-product manufacturing, from regional snacks to biscuits, spices to atta, edible oil and much more. Over the next 5 years, it will generate 2,000 local jobs for TN," he wrote.

Lauding Chief Minister MK Stalin's leadership, he added, "Under the Dravidian Model leadership of Honourable Chief Minister Thiru. MK Stalin avargal, we continued to attract marquee national FMCG players into the state, and there was no major sector we weren't leaving untapped."

