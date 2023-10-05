Tanisha Mehta on 'Ikk Kudi Punjab Di': 'Heer is an inspiration for me'

Mumbai, Oct 5 Known for her work in ‘Lag Ja Gale’ and ‘Shubh Laabh Aapkey Ghar Mein’, actress Tanisha Mehta, is excited to star as lead in the upcoming show 'Ikk Kudi Punjab Di', calling it a gripping tale of love and resilience.

'Ikk Kudi Punjab Di' is a high-octane drama that promises to captivate audiences with its powerful storyline and well written characters.

Produced by Dome Entertainment, the show is set to deliver a riveting narrative that will be filled with unexpected twists and turns.

Based in the princely state of Kapurthala, Punjab, the show follows the journey of Heer Grewal, a beautiful, vibrant young woman born into a Jatt landlord family. Her biggest priority is the well-being of her family.

However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she marries into the Atwal family, making everyone wonder- “Jisne maangi sabki khair… Waqt ne kiya hai…. kyun us se bair?”

After a life-altering incident, Heer is compelled to draw upon her inner strength, confront injustice, and assert the truth.

Throughout this tumultuous journey, she finds unwavering support from her childhood friend, Ranjha, also known as Ranjeet. Ranjha will be played by Avinesh Rekhi, and Heer will be portrayed by Tanisha Mehta.

Talking about the show, Tanisha said: "I am excited to be a part of Ikk Kudi Punjab Di and bring Heer's character to life. It's a gripping tale of love, resilience and the unbreakable bond of friendship.”

Speaking about her character, the beautiful diva shared: "To me, Heer is definitely an inspiration, and I am sure when the viewers watch her, they will feel the same. I recently shot for our promo in Amritsar along with Avinesh and the rest of the cast and we even had a few workshops which helped me understand the character in depth."

She added that she is really looking forward to the audience reactions to this show.

'Ikk Kudi Punjab Di' will premiere on Zee TV soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor