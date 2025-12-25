Tanzania Helicopter Crash: 5 Killed After Medical Chopper Crashes on Mount Kilimanjaro

A retired Air Force of Zimbabwe officer, Constantine Mazonde, was among five people killed when a medical helicopter crashed on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania on Wednesday, December 24. The incident occurred when the chopper was on a rescue mission.

The helicopter belonged to Mikaya Tours, was ferrying patients when it lost control, descended and burst into flames. At the time of the crash, two Czech tourists, a Tanzanian guide, and a medical doctor were on board. According to Reuters, quoting the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority, the crash took place near the mountain's Barafu Camp.

Around 50,000 tourists climb Kilimanjaro annually. Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest peak, is nearly 6,000 meters (20,000 ft) above sea level. The crash happened between 4670 and 4700 metres, Mwananchi newspaper cited Maigwa. More details awaited.

The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) confirmed that an air accident involving an Airbus Helicopters H125, registration 5H- KMA, occurred at Barafu Camp, Mount Kilimanjaro, on December 24.

A helicopter crashed on Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro, killing five people, the civil aviation authority said on Thursday, while local media reported that the aircraft was on a medical rescue mission. pic.twitter.com/9fgcjtJXQm — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) December 25, 2025

"The aircraft was carrying five (5) persons on board. Tragically, the accident resulted in the loss of all five lives," TCAA in statement said.

Relevant government authorities and emergency response agencies were immediately notified, and an investigation has been instituted in accordance with national and international aviation safety regulations to determine the circumstances and probable cause of the occurrence, the statement reads further.