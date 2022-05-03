Tanzania on high alert over Ebola after fresh outbreak reported in DR Congo

Tanzanian health authorities said on Monday they are on high alert following a fresh outbreak of Ebola in the northwestern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Abel Makubi, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health, said the ministry has dispatched teams of surveillance experts to regions bordering the DRC.

"We are aware of the fresh outbreak of Ebola in neighbouring DRC and we are already taking measures before we release a statement to the public," Makubi told Xinhua on phone.

"People should take precautionary measures as the government is working on the issue," he added.

According to media reports, the resurgence of the virus in the town of Mbandaka, northwestern DRC, has left two people dead since April 21.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that as of April 27, at least 267 contacts had been identified in DRC. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

