Tara Sutaria invited by Bhutan Royalty to attend annual international literary festival

Mumbai, Aug 6 Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has been invited by the Majesty of Bhutan to attend the Drukyul's Literature Festival to celebrate music, dance & film at Bhutan Echoes.

Tara has been invited by the queen mother of Bhutan to discuss her journey and the importance of arts along with celebrating music, dance and film at Bhutan Echoes.

Tara feels truly humbled and honoured to accept the invitation by the Royal family of Bhutan and attend the prestigious literary festival representing her country.

Bhutan Echoes is a not-for-profit organisation that coordinates and produces events to promote literature, culture, and art in Bhutan and culminating in the Drukyul's Literature Festival, an annual international literary festival held in Bhutan. Her Majesty the Queen Mother of Bhutan, Gyalyum Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck is the Chief Patron of Bhutan Echoes: Drukyul's Literature Festival.

Meanwhile, Tara will next be seen in 'Apurva', and the actress is looking forward to the film as she believes that the story of a survival thriller is one of the most interesting subjects that challenge her as a performer, and she has never played a character like it before.

Tara began her career as a singer in Disney India's Big Bada Boom and transitioned to acting with the channel's sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir (2012) and Oye Jassie (2013).

The actress made her film debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. She has since starred as the leading lady in the romantic dramas Marjaavaan (2019), Tadap (2021), Heropanti 2 (2022) and Ek Villain Returns (2022).

Her next 'Apurva' is directed by Nihil Nagesh Bhat, the film will present the story of a woman: "who survives a dangerous night, using her wits and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death."

--IANS

