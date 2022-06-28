Tata Motors to increase CV prices from July 1
By IANS | Published: June 28, 2022 03:48 PM 2022-06-28T15:48:03+5:30 2022-06-28T15:55:30+5:30
Chennai, June 28 Come July 1, commercial vehicles of Tata Motors Ltd will turn costly as the company ...
Chennai, June 28 Come July 1, commercial vehicles of Tata Motors Ltd will turn costly as the company announced a price hike on Tuesday.
According to Tata Motors from July 1, onwards there will be a price hike of 1.5-2.5 per cent of its commercial vehicles.
The percentage of hike will depend upon the individual model and variant.
"While the company takes extensive measures to absorb a significant portion of the increased input costs, at various levels of manufacturing, the steep rise in overall input costs makes it imperative to pass on a residual proportion via a minimised price hike," the company said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app