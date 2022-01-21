Tax benefits to increase disposable income likely in Union Budget

New Delhi, Jan 21 The government may consider incremental tax benefits to increase net disposable income of the citizens in order to boost demand when it tables the Union Budget FY23 in the Parliament on February 1.

Brokerage firm KR Choksey said in a report that the government is expected to further target infrastructure spending to create a multiplier effect and increase job opportunities.

Moreover, it may continue to introduce structural reforms and boost privatisation to attract long-term capital from foreign institutional investors

