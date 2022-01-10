Tea Board proposes to replace old Act for benefit of industry; invites views on draft Bill

New Delhi, Jan 10 The Tea Board of India has proposed to bring in a new Act by replacing the current Tea Act, 1953 for the betterment of the tea industry.

"After more than 68 years, some of the existing provisions of the Tea Act, 1953 have become redundant by efflux of time, for which it has been proposed to bring in a new Act in place of the present Act under which the Tea Board will act as a facilitator for the benefit of the tea industry," the proposed draft bill read, as reviewed by .

The Board, through the bill, intends to remove the "archaic" provisions which have become irrelevant in today's context.

Besides, it proposes to introduce new objectives, functions, and powers for the Board so that it can act as a facilitator for optimising the development, promotion and research in tea industry and help improve production, export and quality of Indian tea.

The proposed draft bill is named Tea

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor