Muzaffarabad [PoK], December 12 : The academic and administrative staff of five universities in PoK are protesting to demand their pending salary hike.

The teaching process has been suspended as universities are not being given their due funds. The government has received multiple appeals from the employees, but their demands have not been met. The employees have made it clear that they would continue to demonstrate until their due pay raises are granted.

"We had been given a green signal that our salary would be increased. Then suddenly we were told that a new committee was being formed at the government level which would take the decision. The increase of 30 to 35 per cent is the basic right of the employees which should be given to them. We have waited for five months on this matter" one of the protesting teachers said.

In June, the Vice Chancellors of the five public sector universities in PoK met with the chairman of the Higher Education Commission in Islamabad.

They had voiced their worries about the financial and administrative problems that universities are facing. However, nothing has been done till now. Teachers who are protesting claim they are being discriminated against, while officials in other departments are receiving increased salaries.

"Our incentive was stopped and we remained silent, our honorarium was stopped, we remained silent and our publication amount of PKR 5000 was also not given. Now the administration is cutting our relief fund" a woman teacher was heard saying.

Now that the universities are closed, students' precious time and money are being wasted. Teachers who are demonstrating claim that they are among those most negatively impacted by inflation, but the government is choosing to ignore them. They have appealed for unity among protesters.

The Pakistani government has reduced the educational institutes in Pok into centres of persecution. Encouraging education in the area could help the local people understand their rights. It is viewed by Pakistan as a threat to its unlawful annexation of the area.

