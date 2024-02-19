"TeamEurope together with India can make a difference": EU envoy Herve Delphin

New Delhi [India], February 19 : Herve Delphin, European Union Ambassador to India, thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for hosting them on Monday and emphasised that "TeamEurope" together with "India" can make a difference.

He further said that they both discussed the mutual interest of India and the EU in cultivating and deepening their cooperation as partners of choice in the face of global crises and challenges.

Sharing it on social media platform 'X', Delphin stated, "Thank you @DrSJaishankar for hosting us & for the good discussion. Mutual interest of India and the EU to cultivate & deepen their cooperation as partners of choice in the face of global crises and challenges. #TeamEurope together with #India can make a difference."

Jaishankar discussed India-European Union ties and regional and global issues with the EU ambassadors on Monday.

EAM Jaishankar also thanked them for their contribution to enhancing India's relationship with their nations.

He expressed pleasure in hosting the EU Ambassadors in New Delhi today, adding that he also shared impressions from the Munich Security Conference with them.

Earlier in Munich, Jaishankar met with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, on the sidelines of the security conference.

Moreover, New Delhi will be hosting a roundtable to discuss the European Union (EU) and India's collaboration in security and policy aspects of online disinformation and information manipulation on February 21.

Over 35 experts from the EU and India will join forces in New Delhi on Wednesday (February 21). The roundtable will take place on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2024.

The EU and India have on multiple occasions reaffirmed their commitment to an open, free, secure, stable, peaceful and accessible cyberspace that enables economic growth and innovation.

