Tech cooperation will define this partnership: President Biden at 'Hi-tech Handshake' event with top CEOs from US, India

Washington DC [US], June 23 : US President Joe Biden on Thursday said that India-US cooperation matters not just for the people of the two countries but the whole world as the partnership is about tackling climate change, preventing pandemics and giving citizens real opportunity.

Speaking at the 'Hi-tech Handshake' event with top CEOs of the US and India at the White House, Biden said technology cooperation will define the partnership.

"Our cooperation matters, not just for our own people but quite frankly to the whole world as our partnership is about more than the next breakthrough or the next deal as big as they may be. It is about tackling climate change, about exploring the universe, about lifting people out of poverty, preventing pandemics and giving our citizens real opportunity," he said.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the coming together of talent and technology guarantees a brighter future.

PM Modi met top CEOs and Chairmen from the US and India at the White House. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Reliance Industries Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani, Zerodha and True Beacon co-Founder Nikhil Kamath and Vrinda Kapoor, Co-Founder, 3rdiTech.

The attendees also included senior executives from US companies - Revathi Advaithi, CEO, Flex; Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI; Mark Douglas, President and CEO, FMC Corporation; Lisa Su, CEO, AMD; Will Marshall, CEO, Planet Labs; Hemant Taneja, CEO and Managing Director, General Catalyst and Thomas Tull, Founder, Tulco LLC.

PM Modi had a bilateral meeting with President on Thursday. He also addressed a joint sitting of the US Congress.

