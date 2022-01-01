Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: COVID pandemic can be brought to an end in 2022

People around the world are excited to welcome the new year, but the coronavirus crisis is still raging. On the other hand, the Omicron variant has also started spreading its limbs in 24 countries. So now there is good news. The head of the World Health Organization has said that the Corona pandemic will end in the new year 2022. The World Health Organization (WHO) says governments around the world must work together to end the corona pandemic.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "In 2022, let us all work together to defeat covid. For this, all countries should work together. The longer inequity continues, the higher the risks of the virus evolving in ways we can’t prevent or predict. If we end inequity, we end the pandemic,” he added.

For that, we need to have at least 70 percent of the population in each country vaccinated by June 2022. The vaccine is manufactured by Novavax Serum Institute of India. The new vaccine will help in the corona vaccination around the world, said the head of the World Health Organization.

Ghebreyesus said that in the year 2021, 3.3 million people have lost their lives due to corona. This is more than the total number of deaths due to HIV, malaria and tuberculosis. About 50,000 people are still dying every week. Apart from this, many deaths have not been reported.