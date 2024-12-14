Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold talks with Pak government only after Imran Khan's green signal

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 14 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday backtracked from their earlier position on holding negotiations with the government, with several party leaders saying that the formal dialogue has not started yet, The Express Tribune reported.

The Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders said that the process will only begin after party founder Imran Khan gives the go-ahead for it.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah said that the government has not received any formal communication from the Tehreek-e-Insaf regarding initiation of talks despite Imran Khan's party's claims of establishing a negotiations committee for this purpose,

Criticising Imran Khan's party's mixed messaging and its historical preference for holding talks with the establishment over civil leadership, Sanaullah said, "PTI's stance towards the government still seems to be the same: 'Why should we engage in talks with you?"

On December 11, the ruling PML-N and PTI agreed to open formal communication channels - a move that aimed to replace confrontation with constructive dialogue, addressing long-standing issues and seeking to steady the ship of political stability, The Express Tribune reported. The decision of two parties came after PTI leader Asad Qaiser and Salman Akram Raja met National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to offer condolences for his sister's death.

The incumbent and former National Assembly speakers agreed that it was time to put their heads together. They had proposed establishing committees to address the issues in the parliament that have repeatedly created a wedge between the two parties. On the same day, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar had conditionally expressed readiness to hold talks via parliament and stressed that the offer of talks should not be seen as a weakness.

In response to PTI leader's statement, Pakistan's Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar called it encouraging to see the opposition using parliament for discussing issues instead of confrontation, The Express Tribune reported.

While speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Friday, Qaiser backtracked from his earlier stance by saying he had only gone to National Assembly speaker to offer condolences. He stated that the talks would start only when PTI founder gives green signal for it.

Apart from Imran Khan's approval, he said that the PTI negotiation committee will start when the government side feels like sitting across the table, The Express Tribune reported.

Qaiser said, "There has been talk of dialogue and negotiations in the media since yesterday." He said, "I only went to the Speaker to offer Fateha." He stated, "I want to clarify that these reports are false. A committee has been formed. Talks will take place when the government agrees."

In his address, he asked why there was open fire on November 26 when his party was holding protest in Islamabad's Blue Area.

While speaking to reporters in Rawalpindi, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly clarified that no talks have started between the government and PTI yet, reiterating that the PTI members had met National Assembly Speaker to offer condolences.

Speaking to private media outlet, PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat said that no formal talks have started yet. He, however, said that it would have been better if two sides had sat across the table before December 15 as otherwise, PTI would have followed Imran Khan's call to launch a civil disobedient movement.

Marwat said that Imran Khan has only formed the committee but has not yet ordered it to start talks with the government, saying it was not the right time to begin dialogue as PTI workers were still reeling from the November 26 aftermath and talking with the government in this situation would demoralize party workers.

In response to different statements made by PTI leaders, PML-N senior leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Friday that PTI will have to leave its deceptive approach if it wanted to engage in serious talks, according to the report.

While warning the PTI against taking a deceptive approach, Siddiqui said, "The PTI will have to decide whether it wants talks or civil disobedience." In a statement shared on X, Siddiqui said that the party was desperate to hold talks with an ulterior motive of securing concessions.

Irfan Siddiqui said that party at the same time was planning to launch civil disobedience with the sole purpose of inflicting harm on Pakistan, adding that negotiations and civil disobedience cannot go hand in hand. He said, "If PTI is serious about negotiations, it should not add new burdens on its shoulders. The previous burden is already enough."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor