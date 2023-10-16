'Tejas' director Sarvesh Mewara reveals dialogue 'When in doubt...' has 'Rang De Basanti' connection

Mumbai, Oct 16 Director Sarvesh Mewara, who is all geared up for the release of upcoming action drama 'Tejas' starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead, has spilled the beans on the inspiration behind the dialogue 'When in Doubt, Think About The Nation'.

Well-studded with nail-biting action sequences, a grand canvas, and an immensely thought-provoking story of national pride, the trailer of 'Tejas' has indeed arrived as a treat for the audiences. Apart from all these intriguing elements, what especially stayed with people was the heavy dialogues that profoundly triggered the spirit of national pride.

The dialogue 'When in Doubt, Think About The Nation' comes along with the story from Sarvesh, as it has been inspired by producer Ronnie Screwvala's creation 'Rang De Basanti'.

The 2006 movie 'Rang De Basanti' was written, and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It stars Aamir Khan, Siddharth, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor and British actress Alice Patten.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala has given numerous blockbusters one of them being 'Rang De Basanti' has left an indelible mark on the director of 'Tejas'. Ronnie has played a very significant role in making 'Tejas' what it is.

Explaining the relevance of dialogue from 'Rang De Basanti' in the creation of 'Tejas', Sarvesh shared: "Tejas is a film that revolves around female fighters and their unwavering dedication to their country. The creative force behind 'Tejas', Ronnie, has played a significant role in shaping this film."

"The dialogue 'Koi Bhi Desh Perfect Nahi Hota Hai Usse Perfect Banana Padta hai' from Ronnie sir's creation, 'Rang de Basanti', deeply resonated with me and influenced the dialogue 'When in doubt think about the Nation' in 'Tejas'," he added.

Produced by RSVP, written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor