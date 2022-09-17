Telangana HC orders issue of notice to IAI, Department of Financial Services

By IANS | Published: September 17, 2022 02:21 PM 2022-09-17T14:21:05+5:30 2022-09-17T14:30:07+5:30

Chennai, Sep 17 The Telangana High Court has issued a notice to the Institute of Actuaries of India ...

Telangana HC orders issue of notice to IAI, Department of Financial Services | Telangana HC orders issue of notice to IAI, Department of Financial Services

Telangana HC orders issue of notice to IAI, Department of Financial Services

Next

Chennai, Sep 17 The Telangana High Court has issued a notice to the Institute of Actuaries of India

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Institute of actuaries of india disclaimer Institute of actuaries of india disclaimer Telangana High Court Hyderabad high court Telangana home