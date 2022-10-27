'Terror attack' on Iranian shrine kills 13

Tehran, Oct 27 At least 13 people were reportedly killed and 21 others injured in a "terrorist attack" at the Shahcheragh religious shrine in Iran's southern city of Shiraz.

One woman and two children were among the victims, semi-official Fars news agency said in a report, adding that investigations showed that the security forces of the shrine were also targeted in this attack on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Although the earlier reports said three terrorists were behind the attack, the police commander of Fars province said there is one attacker and the one has been arrested.

According to Fars, the perpetrator of this attack is an element of Takfiri groups.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor