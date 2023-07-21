Terror attacks mark start of Muharram in Pakistan

Islamaabd, July 21 The Islamic holy month of Muharram started in Pakistan with terror attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province and its surrounding tribal areas that claimed the lives of security officials and locals.

In the latest attack, three policemen and a civilian were killed in twin suicide blasts in Khyber district's Bara area.

According to police, two suicide bombers wearing police uniforms drove in a car to the Tehsil Offices Compound in Bara and broke into the premises by cutting a barbed-wire fence.

“As additional intruders opened fire at the policemen on duty, two suicide attackers attempted to enter the premises through the main gate. In retaliation, the security personnel present there open fire at the suicide attackers, killing both of them,” said a provincial police official.

“Because of the firing, the explosives-laden vests of both suicide bombers exploded, resulting in the collapse of part of the office building,” he added.

The attack was claimed by Jamat-ul-Ahrar, a faction of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group.

This incident came just hours after two policemen were killed and two others injured in a targeted attack in Peshawar’s Regi Model Town area.

TTP claimed responsibility of the attack.

In view of the attacks, authorities have announced the deployment of Pakistan Army personnel to ensure security during Muharram processions across the country.

Authorities in the provinces of Sindh, Balochistan, KP and Punjab as well as from Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Pakistan occupied Kashmir has officially requested the government to deploy military to control law and order situation.

Under Article 245 of the Constitution, “deployment of army troops/assets and civil armed forces troops/assets” have been authorised.

The month of Muharram marks the beginning of the new Islamic year, which began on Thursday while Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on July 29.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor