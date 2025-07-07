Terror money laundering operation broken up

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 7 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police exposed a money exchange network that it said operated to launder and transfer money to terrorist elements. Approximately eight million Shekels (USD 2.39 million) in cash, checks, and securities were seized, and four suspects were arrested.

The arrest came in May, when an operation was carried out in Samaria, by the authorities, during which a mapping of strategic targets was carried out, headed by the "Al-Khalij" exchange network - a large-scale network with 11 branches throughout Judea and Samaria, as part of the fight against the financing of terrorist activity.

In 2024, Al-Khalij was declared an illegal association. As part of the operation, forces raided the company's branches, and the raids revealed that 10 of the 11 branches continued to operate in violation of the declaration order. During the raid on the company's branch in Jenin, the company's owner was located along with three other senior management members, who were engaged in ongoing business activities there. (ANI/TPS)

