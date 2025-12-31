Terrorist eliminated after attacking Israeli soldier
By ANI | Updated: December 31, 2025 06:45 IST2025-12-31T06:43:33+5:302025-12-31T06:45:04+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 31 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that Tuesday evening, a terrorist attempted to run over an IDF force operating in the area of the village Einabus in Samaria. The force responded by firing at him and eliminating the terrorist. (ANI/TPS).
