Terrorist groups at Afghan borders expose vulnerability of Pakistani Army: Report

Following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, the situation at the Pak-Afghan border is gradually getting out of Pakistan's hand and exposing its vulnerability, a media report said.

The Pak-Afghan border recently has witnessed an uptick in sporadic incidents at different border points and the high frequency of such attacks has left the Pakistani Military red-faced during the recent months, according to Alarabiya Post.

The report said that cross-border attack by the militants has now forced the Pakistan government to plead for Afghanistan's support in tackling the menace.

Recently, the Taliban destroyed the barbed wire erected by Pakistani forces on Durand Line in the Gushta district of Nangarhar province.

The barbed wire was destroyed and brought to Afghanistan after Pakistani forces wanted to erect and widen it, Khaama Press reported. The report also said citing reports that Pakistani forces launched artilleries on Kunar province on Monday night after the incident.

This comes as Imran Khan Government is holding negotiations with the TTP, which has resulted in widespread criticism from the opposition parties. Among different groups active on the Pak-Afghan border, TTP is the largest, according to the Saudi publication.

Earlier this month, TTP announced it would not extend the month-long ceasefire after it accused Islamabad of failing to fulfil its obligations under the agreement.

Sehar Kamran, head of the Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies think tank, believes that Pakistan's attempts to negotiate with extremist groups will have serious security repercussions as such actions tend to be viewed as a sign of weakness.

Kamran stated that the Imran Khan government's move showed that any group can achieve its political gains under the guise of religion by holding the state hostage and forcing it to surrender to demands by launching violent protests and choking major highways.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor