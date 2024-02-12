Terrorist killed in security forces operation in Pakistan

Islamabad, Feb 12 Pakistani security forces have killed a wanted terrorist during an intelligence-based operation in the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said.

The operation was conducted in the Khyber district of the province on the reported presence of terrorists in the area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani army's media wing, said on Sunday in a statement.

During the conduct of the operation, an intense fire exchange took place, as a result of which the terrorist was killed, the ISPR statement said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, including target killing of innocent civilians as well as extortion, and was highly wanted by law enforcement agencies, the ISPR said, adding that weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered during the operation.

A clearance operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the military said.

--IANS

