Terrorist killer of Israeli officer Arnon Zmora eliminated in Gaza strike

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 28 (ANI/TPS): In an airstrike carried out on Saturday, Israeli forces eliminated Hamas terrorist Muhammad Ahmed Yousef al-Jamal, who killed police special forces officer Arnon Zmora on June 8, 2024, during a Gaza raid that rescued four Israeli hostages. Al-Jamal was also one of the guards who held the hostages prisoner.

Also eliminated with him was Sari Idris Muhammad al-Aqrab, another Hamas terrorist, who raided the country on October 7 and was close to al-Jamal.

Shin Bet and IDF eliminate Hamas terrorist who killed officer and fighter Arnon Zmora during the operation to rescue hostages from the Gaza Strip

The four Israeli hostages rescued were Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrei Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv, who were being held by Hamas in the Nusseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor