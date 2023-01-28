Tesla CEO Elon Musk meets US officials to discuss electric vehicles

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk met Biden administration officials in Washington to discuss electric vehicles, CNN reported on Friday citing the White House spokesman.

Reportedly, Musk met with a senior American political consultant focused on climate, John Podesta and Mitch Landrieu, who oversees the implementation of the bipartisan infrastructure law.

The group talked about "shared goals around electrification and how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act can advance electric vehicle production and charging, as well as the broader cause of electrification," according to the White House official.

The meeting of Musk with US officials comes as the House Oversight Committee is planning to hold a hearing next month focused on Twitter and how it handled a story about Hunter Biden's laptop, according to CNN.

Musk also met with US House speaker Kevin McCarthy and Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries at the US Capitol in Washington.

Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, "Just met with @SpeakerMcCarthy & @RepJeffries to discuss ensuring that this platform is fair to both parties."

CNN reported that the panel has invited three former Twitter employees to testify and is in active discussions with the trio about appearing before the committee, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

According to the sources, the committee is considering February 8 as a possible date for the hearing.

Notably, the way Twitter handled the Hunter Biden laptop story has been the subject of several so-called Twitter Files reports, which are corporate communications sent to journalists chosen by Musk and his team at Twitter.

Earlier in December, the journalist Matt Taibbi in collaboration with Musk published "Twitter Files", documenting Twitter's internal communications to disclose links with political actors and with a focus on how the social network blocked stories related to Hunter Biden's laptop in the lead-up to the 2020 US Presidential election.

( With inputs from ANI )

