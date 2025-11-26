Testament to PM Modi's vision for world-class infrastructure, sporting excellence: EAM as India wins bid to host Commonwealth Games 2030

New Delhi [India], November 26 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called India's successful bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad a "proud moment for Bharat," describing it as a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for world-class infrastructure and sporting excellence.

In a post on X, the EAM said, "A proud moment for Bharat as we win the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad! It is a testament to PM Narendra Modi's vision for world-class infrastructure and sporting excellence, as we welcome the world to India."

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi also hailed India being given the hosting rights of the 100th Commonwealth Games, saying that the country's "collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship" has placed India firmly on the global sporting map.

Ahmedabad has been formally ratified as the host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Delighted that India has won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030! Congratulations to the people of India and the sporting ecosystem. It is our collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship that has placed India firmly on the global sporting map. With the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we are eager to be celebrating these historic games with great enthusiasm. We look forward to welcoming the world!"

The decision confirms that the world's most populous nation will stage the landmark edition of the Games, after delegates of the 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories ratified India's bid at today's Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow.

India presented a compelling vision for the 2030 Games, centred in the Gujarat city of Amdavad (Ahmedabad), which will build on foundations laid by Glasgow 2026, enabling India to celebrate the centenary in style.

After Amdavad was announced as hosts of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, 20 Garba dancers and 30 Indian dhol drummers burst into the General Assembly Hall, surprising delegates with a rich cultural performance that provided a taste of the heritage and pride that Athletes and fans can expect from a Games hosted in the Indian state of Gujarat.

The first Commonwealth Games were held in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada. Australia topped the medal table at the most recent Games, staged in Birmingham, England, in 2022, with the rest of the top five made up of England, Canada, India and New Zealand.

Dr Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport, said, "This is the start of a new golden era for Commonwealth Sport. After a 'Games reset', we head to Glasgow 2026 in fantastic shape to welcome the 74 teams of the Commonwealth before setting our sights on Amdavad 2030 for a special Centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games."

"India brings scale, youth, ambition, rich culture, enormous sporting passion and relevance, and I'm delighted to report strong interest from a range of nations to host the 2034 Games and beyond. We start our next century for the Commonwealth Games in good health," he added.

