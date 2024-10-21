Texas Helicopter Crash Update: 4, Including Child, Killed After Chopper Crashes Into Cell Tower in Houston (Watch Video)

Four passengers, including a child was killed after helicopter crashed into cellular tower in US state of Texas, Houston on Sunday night, October 20. According to the Houston Fire Department the incident occurred near busy street of Engelke & Ennis at around 7:54 pm (Texas local time).

According to the information the private helicopter R44 cullieded with a radio tower in the city's Second Ward near Engelke Street and North Ennis Street intersection. The flown from Ellington Field, struck the communications tower, causing it to collapse and burst into flames, resulting both helicopter and tower completely destroyed.

HFD is using drones to assist in the investigation of the crash. pic.twitter.com/uNTQqZWkVx — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 21, 2024

"Houston Fire Department is using drones to assist in the investigation of the crash", said HFD in a post on X. At the press briefing, fire officials said a blaze spread as far as three blocks before it was stopped. The official said that the helicopter as a Robinson R44.

Officials said the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration would investigate. The identities of the people on board have not been released.