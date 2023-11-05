Texas: Shooting at Galveston motorcycle rally injures 5, investigation underway

Galveston, Texas [US], November 5 : A shooting incident during the Lone Star Rally in Galveston left five people injured on Saturday night, CNN reported.

The incident occurred at about 11 pm local time in the historic district known as The Strand, where the motorcycle rally was taking place.

Galveston Police Department spokesperson Kurt Koopmann told CNN that shots were fired in the vicinity of the event. All five individuals who sustained gunshot wounds were transported to a nearby trauma center for medical treatment.

"One person of interest has been detained, but not charged at this time," Koopmann said, adding that the incident is under investigation. The incident is currently under investigation, and it remains unclear what precipitated the shooting or how many individuals were involved.

The Lone Star Rally, billed as the largest four-day motorcycle rally in North America, had already attracted a significant law enforcement presence to the area, enabling rapid response by first responders.

According to the event's Facebook page, hundreds of thousands of people were expected to attend the rally over the weekend.

"There remains a very active police investigation in the area, with the street closed between 21st to 23rd Streets," Galveston Police said in a statement on Facebook. "There are motorcycles and other property in that area that must remain in place until the investigation is complete," CNN reported.

Galveston, situated on the Gulf Coast of Texas, is an island city located approximately 50 miles from Houston.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor