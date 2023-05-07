Texas Shooting: US Congressman says shooter "down", multiple casualties in Allen Premium Outlets

Washington [US], May 7 : Authorities have responded to the Allen Premium Outlets in Texas to carry out an investigation into the shooting, Fox4 reported. According to a North Texas Congressman, a shooter is "down" and there were "multiple casualties" from the shooting.

But there is at least one confirmed shooter who is being reported as deceased on the ground, a law enforcement source told CNN.

There is a search for a possible second gunman, according to the source, based on descriptions from witnesses, although the involvement of a second shooter is not confirmed.

Collin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the shooting. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said there are "some" victims at the mall. However, the spokesperson said that their status is not known at this moment.

US Representative Keith Self stated that Allen Police Department has full control of the site. He further stated a shooter is "down" and there are "multiple casualties," as per the Fox4 report.

In a tweet, Keith Self stated, "We are devastated by the tragic news of the shootings that took place at the Allen Premium Outlets today. Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene."

He further said, "This is an ongoing situation, but Allen PD has full control of the scene. A shooter is down and there are multiple casualties. They are continuing to work to ensure the scene is safe. The public is being asked to stay away from that area while this investigation continues."

Gunshots were fired at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas of United States on Saturday, The New York Times reported citing authorities. The Allen Police Department said that law enforcement agencies were at Allen Premium outlets and an "active investigation is underway."

Taking to its official Twitter handle, Allen Police Department stated, "Law enforcement is on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets. An active investigation is underway. Please avoid the area until further update."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he is in contact with Mayor Fulk, DPS Director McCraw, and other state and local leaders. In a statement released after the shooting, Abbott said, "Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy," as per the Fox4 report.

Greg Abbott further stated, "I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources."

