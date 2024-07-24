Thai court to rule on case seeking PM’s dismissal on August 14

Bangkok, July 24 Thailand's Constitutional Court said on Wednesday that it will hand down its verdict in a case seeking to remove Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin over his Cabinet appointment on August 14.

The judges agreed to conclude their hearing as there was enough evidence to make a ruling, the court said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The case came after 40 former Senators petitioned the court to decide whether Thavisin's appointment of a minister with a prison record during a recent Cabinet reshuffle was unethical conduct and violated the constitution.

The verdict will come a week after the same court's ruling on another politically sensitive case seeking to disband the main opposition Move Forward Party.

