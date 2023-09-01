Thai King reduces former PM Shinawatra's 8-year prison term to one year

Bangkok [Thailand], September 1 : Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Friday reduced the prison sentence of the country's former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra from eight years to one, according to CNN.

Thaksin Shinawatra, the head of a famous political dynasty who returned to Thailand last week after a 15-year self-imposed exile, has requested a royal pardon, the country's outgoing justice minister revealed Thursday.

In a statement released by Thailand’s Royal Gazette Friday, the sentence of Shiawatra was reduced. The statement read, "With His Majesty’s graciousness, he has reduced the sentence of the male inmate Thaksin Shinawatra to one year,” CNN reported.

Thaksin's dedication to the country, loyalty to the monarchy, and having "confessed and regretted" his past misdeeds were all considered, according to the statement.

“He used to hold a position as the prime minister of Thailand who served the country and his works benefited the people and the country. He holds his loyalty to the monarchy. And when he was charged and convicted by the court to the mentioned imprisonment sentence, with his respect in the justice system, he confessed and regretted to his acts,” the statement read, according to CNN.

The prison sentence was apparently reduced keeping in mind Thaksin's plea, however, the statement did not clarify exactly when the former prime minister of Thailand submitted it.

According to CNN, the king’s command was dated August 31 and undersigned by outgoing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Thaksin, 74, was prime minister from 2001 until he was deposed in a 2006 military coup.

He temporarily returned to Thailand in 2008 before fleeing the country due to a corruption charge. On August 22, Thaksin returned to Thailand in a private jet for the first time since fleeing, when he was greeted by his family and supporters in Bangkok.

