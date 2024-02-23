Thai PM Srettha Thavisin arrives at Royal ground Sanam Luang in Bangkok to receive holy relics of Lord Buddha

Bangkok [Thailand], February 23 : The relics of Lord Buddha are set to be received by Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin later today.

Ahead of the ceremony, Thavisin arrived at the Royal Ground Sanam Luang in Bangkok on Friday.

The relics are going to be ushered into the ceremonial ground.

The procession is underway as holy relics of Lord Buddha are being taken from National Museum to the Royal Grounds of Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand.

The relics of the Lord Buddha, along with two of his disciples, Arahata Sariputra and Arahata Maudgalayana, will be enshrined in a grand mandapam prepared at the royal grounds to let people pay their reverence from Makha Bucha Day onwards.

The grand procession will witness a lantern and lotus procession, along with ethnic performances from both the Indian and Thai sides. The Makha Bucha procession enshrines the Buddha image in the posture showing the Patimokkha teachings, followed by the Buddha's vehicle (Buppachart).

intradmin/ANI-20240223104123.jpg

The ceremony is open to the public to pay homage from February 24 to March 3, between 9 am and 8 Pm.

In the region, the enshrinement will be in 3 provinces for people to pay homage. In the north, at Hor Kham Luang, Royal Park Rajaprue, Chiang Mai Province Northeast, at Mahawanaram Temple at Ubon Ratchathani Province and Krabi Province in the south, at Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol.

Every day from 5 pm onwards (local time), there will be a Buddhist chanting ceremony to enhance good fortune for religious people who come to pay homage to the Buddha's relics, along with the relics of Venerable Arahant Sariputta and Moggallana.

Each area will have a grand ceremony to chant Buddhist mantras according to the characteristics of the region.

The holy relics from India have come to Thailand as part of the celebrations on the occasion of the 6th cycle or 72nd birthday of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua

Thailand's Ministry of Culture earlier said that this will be the first time in history that Buddhists and neighboring countries will join in paying homage to the Buddha's relics.

Exhibitions about Buddhist sites in Bharat and talks on Relics by academicians will also be organised on the sidelines of the tour of the relics at the different venues.

The exhibition itinerary includes visits to multiple venues across Thailand, allowing devotees and enthusiasts alike to pay homage to these revered artifacts.

On February 22, the sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples arrived in Thailand for a 26-day exposition led by a high-level delegation led by Governor of Bihar Rajendra Arlekar and Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar.

Concluding a historic and spiritually enriching exposition in Thailand, this sacred journey will culminate on March 19, with the relics being escorted back to their respective homes.

