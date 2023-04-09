Thailand: 4 killed in shooting

Bangkok [Thailand], April 9 : Four people were killed in a shooting in southern Thailand on Saturday, according to the police.

The local media reported that officers were still searching for the suspect.

The attack started at about 5 pm (1100 GMT), in Khiri Rat Nikhom district in Surat Th province roughly 600 km (370 miles) south of the capital Bangkok, reported New Straits Times.

There has been a steady trickle of violent incidents in the past 12 months, including one of the deadliest attacks in recent history.

The kingdom was stunned in October after a former police sergeant murdered 36 people, 24 of them children, in the northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province.

Notably, Thailand has high rates of gun ownership and last month, three people were killed and another three wounded in a Phetchaburi province shooting, which ended only after a 15-hour stand-off, reported New Straits Times.

